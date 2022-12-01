Jaxson Jones committed to Washington back in September, and he remains happy with that decision. At the time, the Huskies were the lone Power Five team to come through with an offer after he shined in a camp over the summer. His decision to jump on the early offer from UW only pushed other programs to begin ramping up their own pursuit of the 6-foot-3 edge rusher from Yuma, Arizona.

Jones has added offers from the likes of USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and Utah, among others, since announcing his pledge to the Huskies.

Knowing that there is still over a year before he will have an opportunity to sign with any program, Jones has been open to exploring other teams while remaining firmly committed to UW.

"All the offers are all cool," he said. "I love talking to all these coaches. They're all really good people."

He plans on taking visits throughout the coming months, with UW already penciled in for an official visit in the summer, but in the meantime he decided to make the trek from Yuma out to Los Angeles to watch two of the teams on his list play against one another over the weekend.

Jones and his family were in the stands for USC's big win over Notre Dame Saturday at the Coliseum, and it was a memorable experience for the junior prospect.