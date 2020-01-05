This was the fear as USC faced its first tough Pac-12 challenge Sunday night at Washington.

Well, not exactly this -- no, this was a worst-case scenario -- but the Trojans entered Seattle with obvious flaws that it stood to reason a disciplined, sound and well-coached Huskies squad would be able to fully expose.

Indeed, Washington's zone defense limited USC's opportunities in the paint and emphasized the Trojans' abject inability to score consistently from really anywhere else on the court.

The result was a lopsided 72-40 Washington win Sunday night that snapped USC's six-game winning streak and fully revealed that these Trojans (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12) are a long way still from being a true contender in the conference.

USC shot just 20 percent (13 of 65) from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range, committed 21 turnovers and had 12 shots blocked.

The Trojans have now shot just 3 of 22 from the perimeter through their first two conference games.

USC's strong early record always needed to be qualified, as outside of a gritty win over LSU, the Trojans had proven to be a flawed team able to mask its deficiencies against weaker competition.

It wasn't hard for Washington to scout this matchup and realize that limiting star freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu's looks in the paint was the key to tumbling the Trojans' house of cards.

Okongwu still managed some clean looks against that Huskies zone, but after making 12 of 14 shots at Washington State on Thursday, he also wasn't able to execute to his usual standards while finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds on 5-of-14 shooting.

The intrigue of the matchup was the showdown between Okongwu and Washington's Isaiah Stewart, as the 6-foot-9 forwards are two of the top freshmen in the country. It didn't truly materialize as Okongwu was contained, and Stewart picked up two early fouls and played only 11 first-half minutes as the Huskies (11-4, 1-1) built their 35-21 halftime lead.

But Stewart would finish with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds nonetheless, as the Huskies only further pulled away in the second half.

USC, meanwhile, didn't have another player finish with more than 6 points (freshman point guard Kyle Sturdivant).

Senior forward Nick Rakocevic has now put up back-to-back clunkers, shooting just 1 of 13 for 4 points Sunday (after scoring 2 points on 1 of 6 shooting at WSU), while freshman forward Isaiah Mobley was 2 of 13 for 4 points.

There's not much more to be said about this one. USC will look to regroup Saturday at UCLA.