WATCH: 2023 OLB/DE David Peevy breaks down USC commitment
SAN DIEGO — It was not an easy decision for David Peevy to make. The three-star outside linebacker/edge rusher from Lincoln High School in San Diego struggled for months to come to reach his final choice. Ultimately, he felt the right fit close to home, and he announced his commitment to USC at his school Thursday night.
Oregon had been considered the favorite for a big portion of his recruitment before Washington made a push late in the process. Still, USC stayed around and eventually his relationship with the Trojans coaching staff plus his appreciation for the academics at the school won out.
"It was really the relationship I had with the coaches," he told Trojan Sports. "Coach [Alex] Grinch, coach [Lincoln] Riley, coach [Roy] Manning, they all stuck with me from day one when they first offered me. They didn't change up.
"... That's what really capped it for me, the relationships I have."
Peevy felt relief Thursday night after making his decision. There was a time when he was legitimately torn on where he would take his talents next season. He felt he had three great options for different reasons.
He's now just happy to be able to call USC his home and have a chance to finish out the rest of his senior season without the weight of a recruitment on his shoulders.
"It was really hard, because at one point I was gonna commit at the beginning of the season, then mid-season, then end of the season," he said. "They were making it all hard throughout that time, but I feel like I'm home now at USC."
Peevy has aspirations of playing in the NFL one day, and that factored into his choice as well. USC has a long tradition of defensive players excelling at the next level, and Peevy believes the coaches have the knowledge and teaching ability to best help him do that.
"I feel like it's gonna set me up in a perfect position to get to the NFL," he said. "That's my dream, that's my goal. Playing under coach Grinch and coach Manning is gonna teach me how to play end traditionally and make me bette as a player."
Watch the full exclusive interview with David Peevy just on location at Lincoln High School after he announced his commitment to the Trojans below:
