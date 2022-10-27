Peevy felt relief Thursday night after making his decision. There was a time when he was legitimately torn on where he would take his talents next season. He felt he had three great options for different reasons.

He's now just happy to be able to call USC his home and have a chance to finish out the rest of his senior season without the weight of a recruitment on his shoulders.

"It was really hard, because at one point I was gonna commit at the beginning of the season, then mid-season, then end of the season," he said. "They were making it all hard throughout that time, but I feel like I'm home now at USC."

Peevy has aspirations of playing in the NFL one day, and that factored into his choice as well. USC has a long tradition of defensive players excelling at the next level, and Peevy believes the coaches have the knowledge and teaching ability to best help him do that.

"I feel like it's gonna set me up in a perfect position to get to the NFL," he said. "That's my dream, that's my goal. Playing under coach Grinch and coach Manning is gonna teach me how to play end traditionally and make me bette as a player."

