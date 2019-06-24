Mookie Cooper had been to USC once before, back in March when he received his Trojans offer, but that was just a quick one-day visit. He wanted a better chance to get to know the coaches and see the program up close, so he used one of his official visits on USC last weekend.

Then it was off to Atlanta on Monday, as Cooper arrived with most of the other top 2020 prospects in the country ahead of the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

After checking in, Cooper detailed his USC visit with TrojansSports.com and hinted at his plans for an upcoming decision.

(**Watch video interview below**)