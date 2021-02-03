TrojanSports - WATCH: 5-star 2022 CB Will Johnson talks USC, Domani Jackson connection

WATCH: 5-star 2022 CB Will Johnson talks USC, Domani Jackson connection
While the focus Wednesday is on National Signing Day for the 2021 class, the 2022 recruiting cycle is already well underway.
And one of the top targets for USC is 5-star cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe, Mich.), who has a close bond with fellow 5-star corner and Trojans 2022 commit Domani Jackson and joined Jackson on a self-guided tour of USC a couple weekends ago.
Johnson talks about his Trojans interest, his bond with Jackson and his recruitment overall with us here: