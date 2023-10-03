Embattled USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was interviewed Tuesday after practice for the first time since the Trojans gave up 27 second-half points while narrowly holding on to beat Colorado, 48-41, on the road Saturday.

So what went so wrong late in that game?

"Yeah, individual plays and individual drives. I think to come up with one blanket statement would be inaccurate," Grinch said. "It would be nice to be able to do that. I think it's a number of different things -- you've got to make sure if you're scoreboard watching and that affects your behavior on the field, that's a maturity issue. And that's a constant, and you see it on Sundays too. ... We can't come up with a coaching point or a moment or a collection of guys can say that's never going to happen again, but unfortunately we've also been down this road before.

"That's one of the messages -- we've got to make sure we fight, scratch and claw for 60 minutes. That tackle we made in the first quarter, we've got to go make it again in the fourth. The takeaway count, the sacks, the TFLs, and one of the other things we talk to the guys about -- I feel like I'm sharing too much now -- but you've got to add 's' to everything. It's not 'a' play. We made a play -- it's plays. The number of plays that you need to win a football game, once you get in that middle of the third quarter, and as we call it the championship round once you get to the fourth quarter, it's like a whole new game starts. And we have to gain a bigger appreciation for that. That's defensive football -- you don't get to punt, you don't get an opportunity to rest and hope the clock runs out and all that stuff. We've got to coach them through that. It's one thing to say it; it's another thing to demand it and get it out of the guys. I believe we can, I believe we will and it sure is frustrating when [it continues to happen]."

USC gave up 564 yards of offense to Colorado, including a season-high 193 rushing yards for the Buffs. The Trojans had 17 missed tackles, per PFF -- their highest total of the season.

USC now ranks 102nd in total defense in giving up 404.4 yards per game -- which is only a slight improvement from the Trojans ranking 106th last year at 423.9 yards per game. They rank tied for 64th nationally in scoring defense, giving up 24.2 points per game, which is up from tied for 93rd last year (29.2 points per game).

Of course, the toughest offensive matchups await with Arizona (43rd nationally) this week, Notre Dame (26th) next week and Washington (1st), Oregon (2nd) and UCLA (28th) still to come.

Watch Grinch's full post-practice interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments:

RELATED: Analysis: Critiquing how USC's scheme and lack of adjustments continues to contribute to the Trojans' defensive struggles