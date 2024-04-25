There was no suspense Thursday night, but it was nonetheless a moment long in the making for USC quarterback Caleb Williams as he was officially selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

USC now holds the record for six players all-time selected as the top pick of the NFL draft. Williams joins Ron Yary (1968), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ricky Bell (1977), Keyshawn Johnson (1996) and Carson Palmer (2003) as Trojans taken as No. 1 overall picks.

Williams is also the third No. 1 overall pick coached by Lincoln Riley -- following Oklahoma QBs Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019 -- which is tied for the most No. 1 overall draft selections coached at any position with Georgia's Wally Butts (1939-60).

Williams is USC's 524th all-time NFL draftee, which is second behind Notre Dame's 525. He is also USC's 86th first-rounder, second-most behind Ohio State's 90.

The Trojans have had a player drafted every year since 1939 and holds the longest active streak (23 years) of any collegiate program with a player drafted in the first three rounds. USC also has the most picks in the common draft era (since 1967), with 358 (next is Ohio State's 337 and Notre Dame's 311).

This is the fifth consecutive year that USC has had a first-round pick following wide receiver Jordan Addison (No. 23 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2023), wide receiver Drake London (No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (14th overall in 2021 to the New York Jets) and offensive tackle Austin Jackson (18th overall to the Miami Dolphins in 2020).

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, holds the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most touchdowns scored rushing and passing (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), most rushing and passing plays (613), lowest rate of interceptions (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and highest passing efficiency rating (168.5).

He holds the USC single-game record for most yards running and passing (503 vs. UCLA in 2022). His 382 rushing yards in 2022 were the most by a Trojan quarterback in the last 70 years when complete records were first available. He leaves USC fifth on USC's career total offense leaderboard (8,688 yards) and eighth on career passing (599 completions).

