{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 01:28:49 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Clay Helton, Matt Fink, Graham Harrell and more react to USC's win

USC coach Clay Helton congratulates QB Matt Fink after his big moment Friday night.
USC coach Clay Helton congratulates QB Matt Fink after his big moment Friday night. (AP)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

Redshirt junior third-string quarterback Matt Fink was the unlikely hero of the night for USC in its 30-23 win over No. 10 Utah.

Fink took over after QB Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game with an apparent head injury on the second play, and he seized his moment while completing 21 of 30 passes for 351 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception Friday night.

See what coach Clay Helton, Fink, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, wide receivers Michael Pittman (10 catches for 232 yards and a TD), Tyler Vaughns, Amon-Ra St. Brown and other Trojans had to say about the QB's performance and the momentous win.

Postgame press conference with Clay Helton, Matt Fink and Drake Jackson

OC Graham Harrell

