WATCH: Donte Williams discusses USC interim coach opportunity, expectations
USC interim head football coach Donte Williams spoke with reporters Tuesday after leading the Trojans through practice as they prepare for their road trip to Washington State.
Williams touched on how he's handled the transition since USC fired Clay Helton on Monday and named him the interim coach, his expectations for the team moving forward, whether he hopes to be considered in the coaching search and much more.
Watch the full interview below: