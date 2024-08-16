Who is standing out to you on the defensive line?

"Man, it really has been a good camp thus far. I'm really pleased with all of the guys, to be honest with you. But when you talk about the addition of Gavin Meyer, his explosiveness off the ball, physicality in the run game. Kobe Pepe started camp really, really hot and has been consistent. Anthony Lucas has been rushing his butt off, been really physical in the run game. You know, Nate Clifton has been fantastic for us. His versatility along the front, his above-the-neck approach to the game has been something I've been extremely impressed with. Jamil obviously plays with a tremendous effort, and all these guys have been playing at a level of physicality that I think it takes to have success in this league, especially going into the Big Ten. So, been excited about that. Really, the entirety of the room. Our young guys are developing. Elijah has been really doing a heck of a job in terms of his development. Jide -- Jide has come along well, had a really good scrimmage last week. And I'm really proud and pleased with where we are, but nowhere nearly finished in terms of where we need to go. So we've got a long ways to go, but I'm very excited with where we are right now."

When do you sense a player is trusting themselves on the field?

"Well, the confidence they play with, the way they take the field, the energy, the way they communicate on the field. You can tell when they trust each other because they're loud in terms of their communication. We preach obnoxious communication and these guys have really been putting that on full display. The entirety of the defense. Coach Lynn has done a tremendous job in terms of being clear, being direct with the guys. There are no gray areas. We overcommunicate. We're going to be obnoxious when it comes to that. And the guys have really taken to that. They've gotten better. Spring ball has been really good for that. We took some lumps early on and now you're starting to see the confidence within the scheme of the defense, and the way guys are flying around has been promising."

On the edge, how challenging has it been with Braylan isn't practicing, Kam's been out?

"It hasn't been challenging, it's been really good. It's like a blessing in disguise when you get those opportunities to truly develop the young guys, you know. Obviously, those guys are in good shape and they're continuing to get better with the little nicks and bruises that you get in camp, but nothing serious, thank God. These guys have been doing a really good job, and that's why our young guys have been getting the snaps that they need to get to get ready for the season. They're able to develop with the amount of snaps that they're getting, and it's been fortunate for us as a defense."

What were your takeaways from the first scrimmage?

"The speed in which we play with -- the speed and the physicality and also the confidence you just spoke of, the way that we communicated, the physicality in the trenches in the line of scrimmage, speed from the linebacker position, the depth of our secondary and the way those guys have competed. It's been really good, man. Again, we're not where we want to be, but we're definitely moving in the right direction and we're really pleased with the effort that these guys have been giving us every day and we're super thankful to be coaching these guys."