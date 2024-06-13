On rebuilding a roster from scratch ...

"Yeah, I think the landscape right now in college basketball, there’s a lot of programs going through only having one or two returning guys. You look at Kentucky’s roster. You look at Arkansas, you look at ours. It’s just kind of the nature of how everything goes. You have to be adaptable and adjust to it. But I do think my minor league background of having a new roster every two weeks, I guess I’m a little more suited to the current state of what everything is.

What was the first step to building this team?

"For us, we tried to start with high-quality, high-character guys. At USC, there’s an academic piece as well that our pool of recruits is maybe a little different than other places I’ve been. So I think that is an added piece or an added layer to your recruiting process here. But we wanted guys that really wanted to be here. And then I think from a stylistic kind of – we wanted guys that could play multiple positions. We felt in Year 1 that it was super, super important that we have versatility, meaning guys 6-5, 6-6, 6-7. And we do have some duplications of that. Some guys are gonna have to play out of position. We’re probably a little thin at two really important positions, meaning up front at the center spot and at point guard. Those spots, we don’t have a lot of numbers. But we recognize that. We’re gonna have to get a third and fourth guy that can play the point in the case of foul trouble. It’s gonna be a unique experience for that player. I don’t know if it’s Jalen Shelley, who has been a high school four-man, or Matt Knowling, who played the four at Yale, we don’t know. We’re going to kind of experiment with that."

Was it intentional to stock up on so many mid-major guys with experience?

"For us, it was Year 1, how to not make as – we all make mistakes. The NBA makes mistakes when they draft. The NFL. And they have years and years to go to practices and study guys, and they have private detectives doing background. We don’t have any of that. Our margin for misevaluation becomes higher at the college level. So the thought process was who did our staff see with our own eyes or how can we look at film and there’s a body of work against Division 1 players? That’s kind of the way we went about building it, not that it’s right, wrong, or indifferent. But that was our thought process – almost like an NBA team not having a bunch of draft picks and being super young and maybe going with some veterans that have experience. That was the thought process."

How many players did you evaluate or talk to?

"Oh wow, a lot. I couldn’t even – the group of players that we were recruiting in the Arkansas transfer portal and then here, a lot of people got eliminated just based on players that were going into their third or fourth year that weren’t grad transfers, they were kind of eliminated at USC. So there’s a whole pool of those guys that we just didn’t recruit. It was guys who have played 1-2 years or grad transfers. Two classes were pretty much eliminated right off the bat. There’s a learning curve in that, too, you know? I didn’t know that right away. Then you start turning in transcripts and stuff and you learn pretty quick."