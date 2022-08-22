WATCH: Every throw by USC QB commit Malachi Nelson in his season opener
USC five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson led his Los Alamitos High School team to a lopsided 41-0 win on the road Friday night at Garces Memorial HS in Bakersfield.
Nelson led five straight touchdown drives to open the game, completing 14 of 15 passes in the first half for 345 yards and 5 TD passes (stats credited to MaxPreps). In the second half, he played briefly without his main receivers (resulting in some dropped passes) before exiting.
Nelson has not done any interviews since taking a visit to Texas A&M at the end of July, and he was not available to talk about his recruitment after the game Friday.
Watch our full video package of every one of his throws and scrambles from the first game:
