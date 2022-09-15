What's the expectation in the matchup with Fresno State?

"The ball is gonna be in the air. This is as quality of an opponent from a passing game standpoint as I’ve seen it in a while through multiple conferences and non conference games. They immediately jump off the video in terms of being able to move the ball. Then the efficiency in the run game. It’s not as siple as saying ok just defend the pass. They’ve got a quarterback who can not only make the throw but extend plays, then put it on the money. He kind of scrambles to throw, not scrambles to run. But he can also run. This is a real one. There’s no question that they have our attention."

With eight takeaways through two games, what has been the message about sustaining that?

"We take the stance that the ball has no idea it’s supposed to go to the receiver. Too often we kind of act like we know that. The expectation is that the quarterback throws to the receiver. He catches it and then runs with it. That’s just how football is. That’s obviously not the case. There’s never a 100% completion percentage. So we decide to take the approach – that’s why we say takeaway and not turnover. Because we cause them. We cause them by effort. The good thing – and don’t quote me, but I guess you will, but you see the brand of football we’re trying to play on just about every one of them, guys straining – could be a timing issue, quarterback throws it a little sooner than … (inaudible) you don’t see it at the catch point. You see it when you rewind the film. He threw a little early, the receiver wasn’t expecting it so soon, the guy is straining to get a hand on it, another guy gets two hands on it. That’s the biggest message in those because if you don’t do those things, you don’t come down with a tipped pass. If Tuli doesn't strain to the sideline to make the play, just says, ah the DB will make the play, he doesn't cause the fumble on the side. The messaging too is they’re not in until they’re in. The world says well obviously they should’ve scored. But turns out football has other ideas on that. You don’t get points for putting the ball in the paint in basketball. You have to put it in the basket. So keep playing, keep fighting, keep swinging. The messaging is 100% we control it 100% of the time, and we don’t let truth get in the way."

So you can sustain it?

"Tell me why we can’t. You have to think that way. You’re not a passive member of the game of football. You’re an active member. We choose to have that approach that it’s controllable and we have to go get him."