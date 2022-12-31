ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC's players talked to media Saturday for the final time before the Trojans' Cotton Bowl showdown with Tulane on Monday.

Linebacker Eric Gentry talked about the thin LB unit for this game, why fans need to have some patience with the defense, the progress of young LB Raesjon Davis, his thoughts on transfer LB addition Mason Cobb and much more.

Offensive linemen Bobby Haskins, Justin Dedich and Jonah Monheim discussed the reshuffled line with the Trojans missing starters Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon for the bowl game. Dedich also discussed his USC future.

And edge rusher Nick Figueroa talked about how the Trojans have progressed in the physicality department this year, his future, the progress of young DL Devan Thompkins and more.

Watch those interviews here: