After its fourth practice of fall camp Tuesday, USC made available some of its top freshmen and transfer newcomers for the first time since they've arrived on campus.

Five-star freshman defensive end Korey Foreman, freshmen quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss, freshman linebacker Raesjon Davis, freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright, running back transfer addition Keaontay Ingram and wide receiver transfer addition Tahj Washington all spoke with reporters, and we have video of each interview below.

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link. (Or just click on the image above!)**