 WATCH: Four-star ATH Micah Tease talks USC visit, upcoming commitment plans
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-02 19:43:54 -0500') }}

WATCH: Four-star ATH Micah Tease talks USC visit, upcoming commitment plans

Ryan Young
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

TULSA, Okla. -- It's decision time for four-star athlete Micah Tease, as the key USC cornerback target plans to announce his commitment Monday night while choosing between the Trojans, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Tease, ranked the No. 6 ATH and No. 203 overall prospect in this 2023 recruiting class, went in-depth on those finalists, his USC official visit a couple weekends ago and more as TrojanSports.com visited him at Booker T. Washington HS in Tulsa on Friday.

"Ultimately, after my visits, after I finished all my visits and I had sat down, did my due diligence, wrote down the pros and cons of all the schools, I felt comfortable with announcing where I'm at," he said.

