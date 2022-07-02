WATCH: Four-star ATH Micah Tease talks USC visit, upcoming commitment plans
**Not subscribed? Sign up today for a FREE TRIAL through Aug. 10 to unlock full premium access to our in-depth USC football team and recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our engaging Trojan Talk message board. Use this link and promo code USC22.**
TULSA, Okla. -- It's decision time for four-star athlete Micah Tease, as the key USC cornerback target plans to announce his commitment Monday night while choosing between the Trojans, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Texas A&M.
Tease, ranked the No. 6 ATH and No. 203 overall prospect in this 2023 recruiting class, went in-depth on those finalists, his USC official visit a couple weekends ago and more as TrojanSports.com visited him at Booker T. Washington HS in Tulsa on Friday.
"Ultimately, after my visits, after I finished all my visits and I had sat down, did my due diligence, wrote down the pros and cons of all the schools, I felt comfortable with announcing where I'm at," he said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news