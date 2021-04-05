TrojanSports - WATCH: Full video and results from USC CB Olaijah Griffin's pro day workout

Olaijah Griffin was hoping to workout for NFL scouts two weeks ago at USC's pro day, when representatives from all 32 teams were on campus.

But a positive COVID test forced him to delay his showcase for the pro talent evaluators until Monday morning. Scouts from 10 teams registered with USC to watch Griffin go through the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump testing, three-cone drill and shuttle tests and field work.

Trojans defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, who had a limited workout at pro day two weeks ago due to a hamstring injury, also worked out again, running the 40 this time and going through field work.

Watch the full videos of both workouts below and see the results USC posted for Griffin's testing (no 40-time was announced for Tuipulotu).

Also, read our full story from Griffin's media session two weeks ago leading in to the original pro day.