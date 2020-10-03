TrojanSports - WATCH: Game highlights and interview with 2022 USC QB commit Devin Brown

**NOT SUBSCRIBED and want access to the full story and videos? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

GILBERT, Ariz. -- While Devin Brown's USC recruitment seemed like a whirlwind, with him announcing his Trojans offer on Sept. 1 and then committing 18 days later, the program and the 2022 quarterback prospect had actually been on each other's radar for quite some time.

Brown says he started having some communication with the staff during his sophomore season last year and that picked up over the last six months, leading to that offer and the quick decision.

"Really, I've been talking to them for a while, before they offered me, and then once I kind of checked out the campus a little bit by myself, with me and my dad, I sat down with my family and we just knew it was the right time. We felt we were all-in and we were ready to be a Trojan," Brown said Friday night after leading Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS to a 35-28 season-opening win at Perry HS.

After throwing touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score and two-point conversion (which he ran in) with 3:51 left in the game, Brown talked with TrojanSports.com, reflecting back on his commitment decision.

(Watch the full video interview and highlights of every one of Brown's passing attempts from Friday night below.)