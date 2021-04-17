 TrojanSports - WATCH: Highlights and postgame comments from USC spring showcase
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-17 17:52:46 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Highlights and postgame comments from USC spring showcase

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC held its spring showcase game Saturday in the Coliseum, playing a true scrimmage for four quarters full of big plays on both sides of the ball.

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart opened a lot of eyes with his poised play-making, freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III flashed his highlight-reel capabilities, starting QB Kedon Slovis found familiar target Drake London for the longest pass play of the day, running backs Stephen Carr and Keaontay Ingram shined and the defense racked up a slew of big stops and turnovers, including interceptions from Dorian Hewett, Chris Steele and Josh Jackson Jr.

Afterward, coach Clay Helton shared his thoughts with reporters. Watch the full video below:

RELATED: Read our full transcript from Clay Helton's comments after the spring game | COLUMN: The players who impressed us the most in USC's spring showcase

Meanwhile, here were some highlights from the afternoon ...

Wide receiver Bru McCoy outplays cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart for a 25-yard touchdown from Mo Hasan.

Cornerback Chris Steele picks off freshman QB Miller Moss:

Running back Keaontay Ingram shows his burst and moves on a long catch-and-run:

Kedon Slovis connects with Drake London for the longest pass completion of the day:

Freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III ends the scrimmage with a touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone from freshman QB Jaxson Dart:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}