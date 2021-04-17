TrojanSports - WATCH: Highlights and postgame comments from USC spring showcase

USC held its spring showcase game Saturday in the Coliseum, playing a true scrimmage for four quarters full of big plays on both sides of the ball.

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart opened a lot of eyes with his poised play-making, freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III flashed his highlight-reel capabilities, starting QB Kedon Slovis found familiar target Drake London for the longest pass play of the day, running backs Stephen Carr and Keaontay Ingram shined and the defense racked up a slew of big stops and turnovers, including interceptions from Dorian Hewett, Chris Steele and Josh Jackson Jr.

Afterward, coach Clay Helton shared his thoughts with reporters. Watch the full video below:

