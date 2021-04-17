TrojanSports - WATCH: Highlights and postgame comments from USC spring showcase

WATCH: Highlights and postgame comments from USC spring showcase
USC held its spring showcase game Saturday in the Coliseum, playing a true scrimmage for four quarters full of big plays on both sides of the ball.
Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart opened a lot of eyes with his poised play-making, freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III flashed his highlight-reel capabilities, starting QB Kedon Slovis found familiar target Drake London for the longest pass play of the day, running backs Stephen Carr and Keaontay Ingram shined and the defense racked up a slew of big stops and turnovers, including interceptions from Dorian Hewett, Chris Steele and Josh Jackson Jr.
Afterward, coach Clay Helton shared his thoughts with reporters. Watch the full video below:
RELATED: Read our full transcript from Clay Helton's comments after the spring game | COLUMN: The players who impressed us the most in USC's spring showcase
Meanwhile, here were some highlights from the afternoon ...
Wide receiver Bru McCoy outplays cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart for a 25-yard touchdown from Mo Hasan.
Gold takes the lead on @buhbuhbru TD!— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 17, 2021
Gold: 7
Cardinal: 0#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/vvl5lQOspK
Cornerback Chris Steele picks off freshman QB Miller Moss:
NO ❌ FLY ❌ ZONE@KinggChris7 with the pick!#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/uNXeWtfYiK— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 17, 2021
Running back Keaontay Ingram shows his burst and moves on a long catch-and-run:
EXPLOSIVE‼️@keaontay_ingram #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/lcf1yn5v9Z— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 17, 2021
Kedon Slovis connects with Drake London for the longest pass completion of the day:
Hit him deep.@Kedonslovis 🎯 @DrakeLondon_ #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/C6607IH9XK— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 17, 2021
Freshman wide receiver Michael Jackson III ends the scrimmage with a touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone from freshman QB Jaxson Dart:
Can see some #SCTop10 plays happening in these guys future 👀 @JaxsonDart @mike3jack #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/lgDHlBoYJK— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 17, 2021