WATCH: Highlights of USC offensive tackle signee Mason Murphy
After a tough 66-14 loss to St. John Bosco HS on Saturday afternoon, USC 4-star OT signee Mason Murphy is optimistic for improvement not only for his JSerra HS team but continuing to improve his fu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news