WATCH: Highlights of USC OL targets at the Rivals LA camp
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- A handful of key USC offensive line targets competed at the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase Sunday at East Los Angeles College.We have video highlights of 2021JSerra OT Maso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news