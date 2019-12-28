WATCH: Holiday Bowl postgame video interviews with USC coaches and players
SAN DIEGO -- This was not the 2019 finale the USC football team intended, and certainly not the reinforcing response coach Clay Helton wanted to deliver after the heavily-criticized decision by athletic director Mike Bohn to retain him heading into 2020.
USC fell behind two touchdowns in the first half, had a mounting rally upended by a scary injury to QB Kedon Slovis' throwing arm and then faded away down the stretch as Iowa finished off a 49-24 win in the Holiday Bowl.
See what Helton said about the deflating loss and whether he'll consider staff changes. Plus, interviews with special teams coordinator John Baxter (discussing Iowa's 98-yard kickoff return touchdown) and players.
Postgame press conference with Clay Helton, John Houston and Michael Pittman
Special teams coordinator John Baxter
