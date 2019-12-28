News More News
WATCH: Holiday Bowl postgame video interviews with USC coaches and players

USC coach Clay Helton walks off the field after USC's 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Friday night.
USC coach Clay Helton walks off the field after USC's 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Friday night. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
SAN DIEGO -- This was not the 2019 finale the USC football team intended, and certainly not the reinforcing response coach Clay Helton wanted to deliver after the heavily-criticized decision by athletic director Mike Bohn to retain him heading into 2020.

USC fell behind two touchdowns in the first half, had a mounting rally upended by a scary injury to QB Kedon Slovis' throwing arm and then faded away down the stretch as Iowa finished off a 49-24 win in the Holiday Bowl.

RECAP: Iowa dominates USC in Holiday Bowl, Kedon Slovis injured

See what Helton said about the deflating loss and whether he'll consider staff changes. Plus, interviews with special teams coordinator John Baxter (discussing Iowa's 98-yard kickoff return touchdown) and players.

Postgame press conference with Clay Helton, John Houston and Michael Pittman

Special teams coordinator John Baxter

