WATCH: In-depth video interview with USC five-star RB commit Raleek Brown

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- While it didn't come as any surprise Thursday, five-star running back Raleek Brown's commitment to USC still made waves in the college football recruiting world and fired up a Trojans fan base that has been revived this week with the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley.

Brown, the No. 1-ranked all-purpose back, No. 2 prospect in California and No. 21 national prospect in this 2022 recruiting class, had been committed to Riley at Oklahoma since February and promptly flipped to the Trojans this week with Riley making the move to Los Angeles.

Brown, the Mater Dei High School standout, went in-depth on his decision, how this week unfolded, his relationship with Riley and his expectations for this offense and this USC recruiting class.

(Watch the full video below or continue scrolling for a full story from the interview.)

"Just excited the whole day, couldn't wait to commit," he said.