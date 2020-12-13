Korey Foreman, the 5-star defensive end from Corona Centennial HS and perhaps the most high-profile prospect nationally in this 2021 recruiting cycle, is going to formally sign with a school this Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

But as of Saturday morning he said he still wasn't sure what school that would be, and if all goes according to his plan, nobody but that school will know until Jan. 2 when he publicly announces his decision during the All-American Bowl live show on NBC.

"As of right now, I don't really know. But it is what it is. We're going to see where I land," Foreman said in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "I'm going to go to where I feel is the best fit for me and my family and my life after football."

Foreman has been the top priority for USC throughout this recruiting cycle, and the Trojans have closed strong in recent months to remain a top contender for the local standout.

Clemson, where he was committed from Jan. 26 to April 21 before backing off that pledge, remains another top option after Foreman took his third trip to the school a couple weeks ago.

LSU, Georgia and Arizona State -- which got an impromptu unofficial visit from Foreman last weekend -- will also likely be among his finalists when he does the official hat selection on the All-American Bowl TV special.

So if he isn't yet set on his final choice -- he said he may even still squeeze in a last-minute trip to Georgia, LSU or somewhere else on Monday-Tuesday -- then what is going to make the decision for him in the next few days?

"God. Only God. I pray every night and He's going to show me the way," Foreman said.

Perhaps the bigger question is how does he plan to keep that decision a secret for two and a half weeks after he formally signs Wednesday?

"I will be signing and my family will be there. I think I would tell one of the coaches and they would just have to keep it a secret, and everybody else would know Jan. 2. I'm still trying to figure out how I want to do it, but yeah, the 16th I'm signing and everybody will know Jan. 2," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Foreman went in-depth on the latest in his USC recruitment and more.

Watch our full video interview and keep reading below for the rest of the story: