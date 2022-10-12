What did you like about the third down defense last weekend as you guys got the job done without turnovers this time?

"It starts obviously with pressure. It’s hard to get off the field in a third down situation if you don’t have that. A couple scenarios where in short yardage, you get some penetration in the backfield. The percentages say you’re not going to win all of those obviously. Advantage: offense. But if you're not playing physical or you’re not doing your job, it’s 100 percent on the offensive side in short yardage situations. But on the deeper distance ones, I’d start there. Might create a scramble situation, which then creates a match situation on the back end. I thought for the most part we knew – and it’s been a critical element each week with scrambling quarterbacks – and we’ll face another one this week – certainly was an emphasis last week, and I thought we had that (inaudible). But going back to takeaways, we don’t do this aw shucks, we didn’t get it, that’s fine. The stress that we put on this football team – and that’s how we talk as a coaching staff, Coach Riley, myself – the stress we put on this football team by not getting the takeaway, you never know the full impact. But believe me it had an impact on the football game. We can’t be OK with that.

Could you have imagined leading the country in sacks at this point?