HONOLULU -- Four-star freshman offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu moved into campus last week and already got a taste of USC's offseason strength and conditioning program, but he's in Hawaii this week to formally close out his high school football career in the Polynesian Bowl all-star game.

Tauanuu talked with TrojanSports.com about his first days on campus, the offseason strength program, which veteran offensive lineman has already become something of a mentor to him, his thoughts on this USC freshman OL class, reflections on his decision to flip his commitment from Stanford to USC this fall.

"The first few days they welcomed us real good, helped us get acclimated to college and USC, and then the first lifting day, it was a -- it needed to be adjusted to, I'll say that," Tauanuu said. "But after that, it just went smoothly and now they're just going to up the intensity of every workout.

"What caught my attention is there's no mistakes to be made -- every detail has to be fine as it can be. If one mistake happens then we just reset the whole lift. That's just what clicked that now I'm in college football -- I'm not in high school no more."