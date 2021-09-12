After a 42-28 loss to Stanford in which his Trojans entered the fourth quarter trailing by 29 points, USC coach Clay Helton was asked what went wrong and where his program is heading.

Watch the full postgame interview with Helton as well as interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, quarterback Kedon Slovis, cornerback Chris Steele, offensive lineman Brett Neilon, wide receiver Gary Bryant and outside linebacker Drake Jackson.