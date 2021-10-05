USC's Tuesday practice brought some notable developments as freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was in pads and able to take part in the early throwing period just two weeks after undergoing minor knee surgery, while injured nickel Max Williams was also back in pads for the first time.

Trojans interim head coach Donte Williams addressed the status of both players, talked about the QB situation in general, what he hopes his team carries over from its 37-14 win at Colorado and more.

Watch that full interview below, along with interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, running backs coach Mike Jinks, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, running back Darwin Barlow, tight end Michael Trigg and wide receiver Drake London.