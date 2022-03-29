USC was back in full pads for the second session in a row as they held their fourth practice of spring on Tuesday.

Afterward, coach Lincoln Riley talked about the offensive installation, the experience along the offensive line that he sees as a strength and his overall takeaways of the progress made so far.

We also talked to offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson, offensive linemen Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, Jonah Monheim, Courtland Ford and Justin Dedich, running back Darwin Barlow, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and interim inside receivers coach Luke Huard.

Watch all the videos below:

