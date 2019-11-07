WATCH: Interviews with new USC AD Mike Bohn and President Carol Folt
Mike Bohn was formally introduced as USC's new athletic director on Thursday morning in a news conference inside the John McKay Center on campus.
USC President Carol Folt spoke first, followed by Bohn, who had been the AD at Cincinnati since 2014 following stints in the same position at Idaho, San Diego State and Colorado.
Bohn made clear that it was "premature" to make any comments on the future of football coach Clay Helton, and he explained that decision will be made with multiple voices and perspectives involved.
Watch the full news conference as well as separate interviews with Bohn and Folt off to the side with a small group of reporters.
Introductory news conference
Mike Bohn interview with reporters
