After USC's Tuesday practice, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim and Tuli Tuipulotu spoke with reporters about some of the key storylines of the week.

Monheim reflected on his move to right guard last weekend as the Trojans shook up their offensive line with left guard Andrew Vorhees out. He also talked about the development of redshirt freshman Mason Murphy, who made his first career start at right tackle.

Tuipulotu talked about the Trojans' defensive struggles the last two games.

Watch the full interviews here: