WATCH: Interviews with USC coach Donte Williams, QB Jaxson Dart and more
Most of the talk with USC coaches and players after practice Tuesday was naturally about freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will make his first career start Saturday in the rivalry showdown with UCLA.
Watch full video interviews with Dart, USC interim head coach Donte Williams, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, center Brett Neilon and wide receiver Michael Jackson III.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news