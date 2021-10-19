It's Notre Dame week for USC, but there were not many questions about the matchup with the No. 13 Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind.

Instead, Trojans interim head coach Donte Williams was asked about freshman QB Jaxson Dart notably taking a significant amount of second-team reps in practice while continuing to work back from his minor knee surgery. He was asked about injured tight end Michael Trigg, what the team got out of the bye week and whether it was a needed reset for his 3-3 Trojans.

Watch the full interview with Williams below, as well as video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, tight ends coach Seth Doege, quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Dart, tight end Malcolm Epps and running back Vavae Malepeai.

