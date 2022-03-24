WATCH: Interviews with USC DC Alex Grinch, players after second practice
As USC wrapped up its second day of spring practice Thursday, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and some of the Trojans new additions on that side of the ball met with reporters.
Watch the full video interviews below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news