USC snaps skid, Makai Lemon emerges as new star in needed win vs. Rutgers

USC snaps skid, Makai Lemon emerges as new star in needed win vs. Rutgers

Perspective on USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers

Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's win over Rutgers.

 • Ryan Young
WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

Watch postgame interviews with USC coach Lincoln Riley and players.

 • Ryan Young
Join the postgame reaction to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

Join the postgame reaction to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

Join our subscriber Trojan Talk board and share your reaction to USC's win over Rutgers.

 • Ryan Young
TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks and perspective for USC-Rutgers

TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks and perspective for USC-Rutgers

Staff picks and perspective for USC-Rutgers.

 • Ryan Young

Published Oct 31, 2024
WATCH: Interviews with USC defensive players ahead of trip to Washington
As USC's defensive players took their turn with media after practice Wednesday, freshman defensive end Kameryn Fountain did his first interview as a Trojan, reflecting on his emerging role on the defense and the learning curve through his first season.

Additionally, defensive tackles Gavin Meyer and Elijah Hughes and defensive end Sam Greene also talked with media Wednesday.

Watch those interview here:

