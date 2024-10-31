WATCH: Interviews with USC defensive players ahead of trip to Washington

in other news
USC snaps skid, Makai Lemon emerges as new star in needed win vs. Rutgers
Perspective on USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night.
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers
Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's win over Rutgers.
WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers
Watch postgame interviews with USC coach Lincoln Riley and players.
Join the postgame reaction to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers
Join our subscriber Trojan Talk board and share your reaction to USC's win over Rutgers.
TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks and perspective for USC-Rutgers
Staff picks and perspective for USC-Rutgers.
in other news
USC snaps skid, Makai Lemon emerges as new star in needed win vs. Rutgers
Perspective on USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night.
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's bounce-back win over Rutgers
Full postgame video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's win over Rutgers.
WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers
Watch postgame interviews with USC coach Lincoln Riley and players.
As USC's defensive players took their turn with media after practice Wednesday, freshman defensive end Kameryn Fountain did his first interview as a Trojan, reflecting on his emerging role on the defense and the learning curve through his first season.
Additionally, defensive tackles Gavin Meyer and Elijah Hughes and defensive end Sam Greene also talked with media Wednesday.
Watch those interview here:
- PRO
- WR
- S
- WR
- CB
- OLB
- OLB
- S
- SDE
- DT