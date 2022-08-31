After USC's Tuesday practice, the TrojanSports.com team interviewed outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, wide receivers Jordan Addison and Terrell Bynum, offensive linemen Justin Dedich, Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim, and defensive back Max Williams.

Simmons discussed the development of USC's wide receivers and how Addison has settled into the offense this summer.

Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, talked about his transition to USC and getting on the same page with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Haskins discussed the ongoing battle at left tackle, Dedich talked about being named a team captain and finally earning a starting role, and Williams talked about his move to safety.

Watch all the interviews here: