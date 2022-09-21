As the No. 7-ranked, 3-0 Trojans prepare for a highly-anticipated Pac-12 road showdown with fellow unbeaten Oregon State this weekend in Corvallis, Ore., those players who were part of USC last year have thought back to the 45-27 loss to the Beavers 12 months ago.

Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Ralen Goforth talked about using their personal time to rewatch that game and how it drives them this week.

Watch full interviews with Tuipulotu, Goforth, linebacker Shane Lee, running back Travis Dye and offensive linemen Brett Neilon, Jonah Monheim and Justin Dedich from practice Tuesday.