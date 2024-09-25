While there were plenty of questions to ask about USC's offensive line struggles vs. Michigan, and multiple offensive linemen were requested for interviews, the Trojans only made one available after practice Tuesday in veteran center Jonah Monheim.

"Obviously, we didn't execute to the standard that we needed to on multiple different occasions -- whether that was schematically and communicating our assignments with mental errors, or whether that was just technique or getting beat there, there were different things across the board," Monheim said.

Meanwhile, quarterback Miller Moss spoke after the offense's slow start in that eventual 27-24 loss in Ann Arbor, Michigan, talked about his pick-6 interception and more.

Running back Woody Marks recounted his strip fumble right after Michigan had recovered a USC fumble, and defensive tackle Nate Clifton talked about the Trojans efforts on that side of the ball.

Watch all the interviews here:

