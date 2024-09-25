PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

WATCH: Interviews with USC players Tuesday, reflecting on loss at Michigan

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

While there were plenty of questions to ask about USC's offensive line struggles vs. Michigan, and multiple offensive linemen were requested for interviews, the Trojans only made one available after practice Tuesday in veteran center Jonah Monheim.

"Obviously, we didn't execute to the standard that we needed to on multiple different occasions -- whether that was schematically and communicating our assignments with mental errors, or whether that was just technique or getting beat there, there were different things across the board," Monheim said.

Meanwhile, quarterback Miller Moss spoke after the offense's slow start in that eventual 27-24 loss in Ann Arbor, Michigan, talked about his pick-6 interception and more.

Running back Woody Marks recounted his strip fumble right after Michigan had recovered a USC fumble, and defensive tackle Nate Clifton talked about the Trojans efforts on that side of the ball.

Watch all the interviews here:

RELATED: In-depth practice report from Tuesday: OL struggles, Bear Alexander's role, injury notes and more

