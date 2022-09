Quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Mario Williams, cornerback Ceyair Wright and safety Anthony Beavers talked to reporters after practice Wednesday.

Hear the QB's thoughts on facing Oregon State this week, how he shook off some struggles in the first half last Saturday, how he's feeling after taking three sacks vs. Fresno State and more.

Wright talks about his development through his first season as a starter and Beavers is seeing his first real defensive reps as a redshirt freshman.

Watch all the interviews here: