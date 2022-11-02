After USC's Wednesday practice, safety Bryson Shaw went in-depth on his transfer from Ohio State in the offseason, his connection with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and how tough his first season has been at USC after sustaining a quad tear in fall camp.

All of that led to his breakout performance over the weekend as he had an interception, pass breakup, 7 tackles and a tackle for loss in the Trojans' win at Arizona, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Meanwhile, USC quarterback Caleb Williams also spoke after practice about his development as a leader, some of the takeaways from the Arizona game and the performance of his offensive line.

Watch both interviews below: