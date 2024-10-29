WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players after practice Tuesday

After USC's Tuesday practice, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Kyle Ford, running back Woody Marks and offensive linemen Jonah Monheim and Emmanuel Pregnon talked with media.

Lemon discussed his mid-season breakout and career-best game vs. Rutgers, Pregnon talked about playing through an injury that had him listed as questionable for the game Friday night and his overall growth this season, Marks gave his thoughts on the chase for 1,000 yards and Moss and Monheim covered a range of topics.

Watch all the interviews here:

