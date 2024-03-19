After USC's first spring practice Tuesday, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, offensive linemen Elijah Paige and Jonah Monheim and WRs coach Dennis Simmons talked with reporters about the key storylines for the next month ahead.

Moss talked about building on the momentum he created with his Holiday Bowl performance and his approach to having another quarterback join the squad in UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

Monheim discussed his move from tackle to center, Paige talked about his breakout performance in the bowl game in December and the chance to claim the starting left tackle job as a sophomore, Lane also discussed his strong finish to his freshman season and what that means for 2024, and Simmons covered a range of topics.

Watch those interviews here:

