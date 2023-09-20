Everything WRs coach Dennis Simmons said after USC's Wednesday practice
As USC outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons talked after practice Wednesday, he indicated that the Trojans won't necessarily be tightening what has been a spread-the-wealth approach to the receiver rotation and passing game in general.
"I don't know that we'll necessarily shrink it. The guys have been practicing hard, so our commitment to them, as long as you're working hard you've got the right to play and you'll get reps," Simmons said.
Asked how many receivers he ideally would like to play Saturday against Arizona State, he said "we'll probably rotate anywhere from 7 to 8."
Simmons further talked about how the Trojans work scramble drills during practice to be ready for QB Caleb Williams' freelancing abilities, the growth of Tahj Washington as a downfield playmaker, the message to the receivers about maximizing their chances and more.
Watch the interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments:
Have you decided how much the WR rotation will shrink moving forward?
Ideally, how many receivers do you want to play?
Who had the best bye week of the group?
"That's a hard question. You know, those guys came out and worked their butts off these last couple weeks, so I can't say who had the best bye week. A lot of them did a lot of great things and put us in this predicament, to answer [the previous] question, to my commitment to putting 7-8 guys out there. It's a testament to how hard they work, and Saturday we'll get a chance to showcase what they can do."
