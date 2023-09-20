As USC outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons talked after practice Wednesday, he indicated that the Trojans won't necessarily be tightening what has been a spread-the-wealth approach to the receiver rotation and passing game in general.

"I don't know that we'll necessarily shrink it. The guys have been practicing hard, so our commitment to them, as long as you're working hard you've got the right to play and you'll get reps," Simmons said.

Asked how many receivers he ideally would like to play Saturday against Arizona State, he said "we'll probably rotate anywhere from 7 to 8."

Simmons further talked about how the Trojans work scramble drills during practice to be ready for QB Caleb Williams' freelancing abilities, the growth of Tahj Washington as a downfield playmaker, the message to the receivers about maximizing their chances and more.

Watch the interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments: