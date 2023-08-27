Lincoln Riley doesn't often make freshmen available for interviews, especially after their very first college game, but Zachariah Branch was a special case Saturday.

Branch, the five-star freshman receiver, had a 25-yard touchdown reception and a 96-yard kickoff return for touchdown late in the third quarter to help the No. 6-ranked Trojans pull away for a 56-28 win over San Jose State.

"Yeah, hadn't done it much," Riley said of bringing a freshman to the postgame press conference. "But once guys play then that's just part of it. It's not freshmen, it's not seniors in there -- it's just USC football players now and felt like that he earned it. Made an impact on offense, made an impact on special teams.

"I thought he did a good job not trying to do too much, which guys in their first game sometimes will do. I thought the patience -- especially on the return, you saw a lot of patience there, which was key. We talked about trusting going into this first game -- he was a great example of that and obviously heavily impacted the game."

Branch also talked about his big night, while quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Mason Cobb joined for the postgame press conference, and wide receiver Tahj Washington, rush end Jamil Muhammad and center Justin Dedich also later talked with reporters.

We have video interviews of all those interviews below ...

