USC offensive line coach Josh Henson and running backs coach Kiel McDonald talked with reporters after the Trojans' first fully-padded practice Thursday afternoon.

Henson was rather blunt in his critique of the offensive line's performance while sharing insight into how the newcomers to the unit are coming along.

McDonald talked about how USC's rushing attack could be better this year, the performance of the freshman, what's stood out to him about MarShawn Lloyd and more.