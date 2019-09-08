WATCH: Kedon Slovis, USC coaches react to QB's breakout performance
The USC student section started chanting his name late in the fourth quarter, just before he threw his third and final touchdown pass of the night, but freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis says he couldn't hear it.
He was locked in the moment Saturday night in his first collegiate start, exceeding any reasonable expectations while completing 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 45-20 win over Stanford.
The Trojans scored 35 unanswered points after falling behind by double digits in the first half.
Watch Slovis, head coach Clay Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and more players react to the performance.
Post-game press conference with Clay Helton, Kedon Slovis and Amon-Ra St. Brown
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
