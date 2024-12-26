WATCH: Las Vegas Bowl preview press conference with Lincoln Riley, players

LAS VEGAS -- USC coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold represented the Trojans at the Las Vegas Bowl preview press conference Thursday inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Riley talked about the significance of the Trojans' 2024 finale vs. Texas A&M on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium, confirmed who will be starting on the offensive line (with center Kilian O'Connor and right tackle Tobias Raymond making their first career starts), talked about young running backs Bryan Jackson and A'Marion Peterson and more.

Watch all the clips from USC's portion of the press conference here: