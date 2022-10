USC coach Lincoln Riley held his regular Tuesday post-practice interview session even though the Trojans are on a bye this week.

Riley provided encouraging updates on the injuries to wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry, talked more about the emergence of tight end Josh Falo, a breakout touchdown reception for Michael Jackson III, how the Trojans will approach the bye week and what gives him confidence this team can make a run coming off this loss.

Watch the full interview here: