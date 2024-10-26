WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

The losing streak is over. This time, USC made a comfortable fourth quarter lead stand to the end as it closed out a 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night in the Coliseum to snap a three-game skid of crushing late collapses.

Watch coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Miller Moss, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, running back Woody Marks, wide receiver Kyle Ford and safeties Zion Branch and Bryson Shaw discuss the win.

