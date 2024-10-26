WATCH: Lincoln Riley and players react to USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers

in other news
Everything Lincoln Riley said Wednesday of Rutgers week
Full transcript from Lincoln Riley's media Zoom call Wednesday.
Gottlieb building on 'versatility' of new USC WBB roster this preseason
The Trojans remain in the building phase this fall as new pieces come together two weeks out from the season opener.
Everything DC D'Anton Lynn said after Tuesday's practice of Rutgers week
Full transcript and video of USC DC D’Anton Lynn’s comments Tuesday after practice.
Lincoln Riley '100 percent' still confident in Miller Moss as USC QB
Lincoln Riley isn't wavering in his support of starting quarterback Miller Moss.
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot -- and not -- coaches
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney chimes in on Lincoln Riley's rough season.
The losing streak is over. This time, USC made a comfortable fourth quarter lead stand to the end as it closed out a 42-20 win over Rutgers on Friday night in the Coliseum to snap a three-game skid of crushing late collapses.
Watch coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Miller Moss, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, running back Woody Marks, wide receiver Kyle Ford and safeties Zion Branch and Bryson Shaw discuss the win.
