Opening comments ...

"First time I've come into this room not with a win, so definitely not a feeling that I want to get used to. Ah man, as gut-wrenching a defeat as I can remember in my career. Hate it for the guys in there. We fought our tails off. We fought so hard. What a great surge there in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and obviously we were one play away. Give credit to Utah. We've had three great games with them -- great competitors, it was a heck of a ballgame.

"I wish we had played a little bit cleaner. I thought we had some opportunities, especially there in the first half to separate a little bit -- didn't get it done, stalled out kind of offensively there in the second and third quarter and able to kind of get it going a little bit there at the end. I thought defensively we battled all night -- obviously had the huge pick-6, had some really big-time plays. Obviously, some big plays in the kicking game as well. So, yeah, it was a good heavyweight battle, two good football teams going at it and it came down to the last play.

"Locker room's pretty torn up right now, as it should be. We've had two tough losses in a row -- not obviously how any of us scripted this. But you can't script it -- it's college football. It comes down to little things here and there, and we haven't quite played clean enough here the last couple of weeks to take advantage of it. Because we have played very hard, the guys really sold out, we got a lot better this week in practice, and again, our fight cannot be questioned. We've got to play better, we realize that.

"Also important for us to take stock of, you know, we still sit in a very advantageous position in this conference. We've got some big opportunities coming up, there's a lot left that's going to happen, and if we'll continue to fight and prepare the way that we did this week we'll have our chances. So we've got to get past it, got to get on to the next one. We're kind of in one of those tough stretches that you have to go dig yourself out of. This is when you get tested as a program, you get tested as a coach and a leader, you get tested as all the staff members, all the players in there. It's how committed are you to what we're building, and in this toughest time, maybe one of the tougher times that we've had here in the few years, do you pull closer to that, right? Or do you start to drift away from it? And that was our challenge to the guys in the locker room.

"I believe in the young men we have in there. I believe in the staff members that we have in there. I very much believe in how we respond, and we'll get the chance to define it -- that's the beautiful thing about this game. So, I'm proud of the fight. Now, we've got to play better to play up to our capability, but I still know that there's a lot out there for this team, even though some people will count us out. That's OK. There's a lot left for this team, excited for our journey here the rest of the way. There's still a lot left to play for."

You only scored one offensive touchdown over the final three quarters -- what happened?